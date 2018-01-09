A Giant World Gets Even Bigger: ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Releasing Huge Content Expansion and Updates This Month

You’re not done exploring Ancient Egypt just yet: Ubisoft has a bunch of free updates and paid DLC expansion content coming to all platforms this month.

To start, the company is releasing a new quest that will segue nicely into the game’s first full expansion, which is called “The Hidden Ones.” Besides the new quest, players will also find more items in Heka chests, including Nightmare and Gladiator gear, among others. You’ll also be able to sell unwanted clothing to merchants for money.

“The Hidden Ones” will see main character Bayek coming to blows with an invading Roman army in an entirely new area.

The expansion raises the level cap from 40 to 45, and it’s included if you’re already a season pass holder. Otherwise, expect to have to pay for the privilege.

Also, from January 9 to 16, players can fight Anubis in the Trials of the Gods event, followed by Sobek from January 23 to 30.

Expect all this content to be available on all platforms–PC, PS4, and Xbox One–sometime in January.