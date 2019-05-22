‘Gladiabots’ – AI Combat Arena Launches Today

Assemble your perfect team of robots and set their AI strategy with the simple to use but satisfyingly deep visual AI editor. Decide when your units should attack, gather resources, support each other, retreat depending on their health, keep their distance, close in, save their shield, react to the circumstances on the battlefield and much more. Improve, refine and repeat until you outsmart all your opponents and friends online.
Features
- Create your own AI and watch your robots execute it in the arena
- Fix it, improve it and repeat until you outsmart all your opponents
- Simple and powerful AI programming system offering millions of possible combinations (with no programming skills required)
- Create and customize your robot crew
- Single player campaign with hundreds of solo missions
- Online multiplayer mode featuring, ranked, unranked and private matches
- 3 distinctly different game modes: elimination, domination and collection
- Create and compete in tournaments
- Asynchronous multiplayer – battle friends even if they are not online
- Sandbox mode in which you control both teams to test your tactics
- Rank up and earn points to unlock new robot skins