Glorious Riches and Dastardly Monsters Await in ‘Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth’

Sharpen your swords, dust off your spell books, stretch your legs, and get ready for a lot of dungeon mapping goodness – Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is out now!

Legend says that whoever reaches the top of the Yggdrasil tree will have their greatest wish fulfilled. The only problem is that there are plenty of monstrous creatures that call the colossal tree home. It’s up to you to build a guild full of hardy adventurers to slash, stab, punch, burn, freeze, etc… your way towards the prize at the summit. Be warned though, it’ll take the perfect storm of expert dungeon navigation and party composition to make it to the top. Will you become the fabled conqueror of the Yggdrasil tree or a very tasty meal for a very hungry F.O.E.?

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth features:

A Choose-your-own-odyssey Feel – Starting with the creation of your party to exploring the uncharted labyrinth of the Yggdrasil Tree, Beyond the Myth is all about choosing how your own adventure unfolds. Test your survival skills by wisely navigating the winding floors of Yggdrasil, using shrewd tactics when battling gruesome beasts, making the right decisions during various “scenarios,” and more. To meet these challenges, the home base city of Iorys is ready for all your buying/selling, recruiting, and information-gathering needs!

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is out now physically and digitally for the Nintendo 3DS. The game is priced at $39.99. And for those of you that missed the Demo, you can download it from the Nintendo eShop today. DLC info below..

October 17 (Launch Day!)

New Explorers 1 ($1.99): School Boy Uniform

New Explorers 2 ($1.99): School Girl Uniform

New Explorers 3 ($1.99): Lady’s Sweater

October 24

New Explorers 4 ($1.99): Etrian Odyssey 1 Protector

New Explorers 5 ($1.99): Etrian Odyssey 1 Medic

Wizardly Experience Quest ($1.99): Adds a new, repayable quest and an accessory that grants 3x as much EXP gains

Wizardly Fortune Quest ($1.99): Adds a new, repayable quest and an accessory that raises the enemy drop rate to 100%

October 31