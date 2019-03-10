Go BTS with Human Ark Animation Studio For Making of WARSAW Game Announcement Trailer

Just last week, gaming company and Pixelated Milk revealed the Darkest Dungeon inspired WARSAW with a haunting and heart stopping trailer. Now, they want to give everyone a behind the scenes look at what it took for the talented team at Human Ark animation studio to bring this gut wrenching trailer to life.

Check out the reveal trailer above and watch the video below to see how Human Ark’s ‘special task force’ came together to create the truly emotional WARSAW reveal trailer.

Set during World War 2, gaming company and Pixelated Milk’s WARSAW is a beautifully hand-painted tactical role-playing game set in the Nazi-invaded Central European capital city of the same name. Featuring a group of characters coming from all walks of life gathering together to rise up against their oppressor, WARSAW will be arriving in Q3 2019 on Windows, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Developed by the talented team at Pixelated Milk, alongside efforts from publisher gaming company over the past 15 months, WARSAW brings to light Poland’s historic 1944 uprising providing an immersive experience of tactical urban warfare. Setting the tone of love, friendship, loyalty, and the invariable struggle against overwhelming odds the haunting teaser trailer, created by animation studio Human Ark with a song performed by acclaimed Polish singer, Brodka is a chilling early look at what’s in store for WARSAW.

Features:

A mix of tactical RPG with a touch of strategy

Team and equipment management

A deep system of interlocking skills

Flanking, cover, positioning, weapon range and ammo consumption – all need to be taken into account during firefights

A fully realized city to traverse

Leave the safety of your hideout to scout the streets, collect resources, recruit new members, and engage with enemy assailants

Players will be able to get their hands on WARSAW for the first time at PAX East 2019 in Boston from March 28 – 31, 2019.