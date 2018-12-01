Go Rogue in “Steel Shadows”

Take on the tight-fisted Human Federation as the Commander of a Pirate Fleet in Steel Shadows, the newest offering by Fair Weather Studios. With a rich history of stellar turn based-strategy, the developers are now allowing fans to jump into the role of rogues and pirates in this new game, centered in the universe of Ancient Frontier which was launched last year on Steam.

Set in the vast, war-ridden universe of Ancient Frontier, Steel Shadows sees players command a rag-tag fleet of pirates, outlaws, and scavengers to expand their network, obtain riches, and survive the pursuit of the Human Federation. Players do not need to own or have played Ancient Frontier to enjoy this new offering from Fair Weather Studios.

Play as Rogan Harker, a recently freed convict, who travels to the Frontier to find old friends and start a new life — But the overpowering Federation still controls most of the Frontier, and the new and budding Alliance is no fan of outlaws. Hated and feared, the pirate life is one of constant danger. Friends and allies are hard to find and harder still to keep. Beset on all sides can Rogan find fame and fortune with his fledgling pirate fleet?

Key Features

A full campaign with over 20 story missions

Over 50 procedurally generated side missions

Dynamic initiative-based turn-based combat

Purchase, outfit and control the unique Pirate faction ships

Hire and assign crew members that gain experience and power along with your ships

Hidden unique mercenaries and ships to add to your fleet

Experience over 50 random events

Customize your play style by unlocking technologies in an extensive Tech Tree

Large, detailed space maps to fight across

Three different strategic resources to manage

Dozens of different weapon systems and abilities to control

Includes both free DLCs; Ancient Frontier – The Crew and Ancient Frontier – Quests and Events

Steel Shadows is available on PC through Steam for $14.99 on December 11th