God Eater 3 Chews Up Nintendo Switch

God Eater 3 is now available everywhere to chew up the Nintendo Switch. This version will allow players to enjoy the game anytime, anywhere! God Eater 3 allows players to create their own character and team up in order to face the Aragami – powerful beasts that roam the post-apocalyptic game world. Players can choose to tackle the Aragami alone with CPU characters or team up online or locally in squads of 4 players, enjoying dynamic high-speed boss fights and wielding an array of original weapons.God Eater 3 also introduces all-new 8 player Assault Missions mode, for the ultimate Aragami-slaying test.