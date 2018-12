Fight for survival in the all new God Eater 3. Immerse yourself in the rich storyline and battle to save humanity from the brink of extinction.

The new story trailer, sets the scene for our heroes and their battle against the monstrous Aragami that ravage the post-apocalyptic world. As well as providing a look at the new cast of characters including the mysterious Phym, a young girl who is vital to our heroes’ fate.

God Eater 3 will be available on February 8, 2019 on PlayStation 4 and PC.