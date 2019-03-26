‘Golem Gates’ Coming Soon

Golem Gates is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi blend of action-strategy and card battler, pitting your conjured armies against otherworldly forces. Choose from 100 cards (known as Glyphs) and unleash diverse units, buildings, buffs, and more in tactical combat across single player, co-op, and multiplayer.

An ancient threat surges from the Golem Gates, and only the Harbinger stands guard. Wielding the nanite-infused power of The Ash, you must protect a world ravaged by ancient wars.

Key Features

Choose your Glyphs: Customize your deck from dozens of units, buildings, traps, buffs, debuffs, and techs

Customize your deck from dozens of units, buildings, traps, buffs, debuffs, and techs Streamlined tactics: Play cards/Glyphs directly into active combat and adapt at a moment’s notice to defend, flank, and fortify

Play cards/Glyphs directly into active combat and adapt at a moment’s notice to defend, flank, and fortify Hours of unique content: Single player campaign, challenge scenarios, solo/co-op survival, local and online multiplayer, and more

Single player campaign, challenge scenarios, solo/co-op survival, local and online multiplayer, and more Full 4K gaming on Xbox One X: Enjoy the gorgeous spectacle of science-fantasy warfare and screen-filling magical mayhem

Golem Gates coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch sometime in April.