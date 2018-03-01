It Was Good While It Lasted: PlayStation Plus to Drop PS3, Vita Games in Early 2019

Sorry PlayStation 3 and Vita purists, our time is coming to an end. Sony announced that it is nixing the free monthly PS3 and Vita games starting in March of 2019. That means we have just one more year of goodies to look forward to, before the company shifts its focus entirely to the PlayStation 4.

Many of our fans are playing on the PS4 platform, with the increasingly vast number of PS4s in homes around the world,” Sony said in a statement. “We’ll continue to prioritize the benefits you receive through your PS Plus membership, such as online multiplayer, online game save storage, PS4 monthly games, and exclusive PS Store discounts across content and network services.”

While it’s not a surprising move — the PS3 and Vita are older consoles, and Sony would much rather have you focus on its shiny new PS4 and PSVR — it’s still disappointing. It also calls into question the value of the $59.99 yearly membership. Up until March 2019, your sixty bucks got you around six games per month, two for each platform. Now, Sony has confirmed to games website Polygon, you will only get two.

Some have complained about the quality of the games that have come out as of late. It seems Sony has too frequently picked from the bottom of the barrel. There’s hope that by eliminating four of the monthly games, Sony can put the money toward netting subscribers higher quality content.

Of course, they might just pocket the difference and call it a win, too. Time will tell.

The PlayStation Plus lineup for this month was just announced, and it’s got some strong titles: Bloodborne and Ratchet and Clank head up the PS4 selection, and both are considered modern classics. If this is a harbinger of things to come, maybe things won’t be so bad.