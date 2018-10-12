‘Goosebumps HorrorTown’ Launches Haunted Halloween Event

This year’s scariest Halloween Event is coming to your own… HorrorTown! Pixowl, creator of award-winning hit world builder games, today announced a new Haunted Halloween event for Goosebumps HorrorTown, a character-driven simulation game where players collect monsters while building a quirky town, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Goosebumps: HorrorTown, which is based on R.L. Stine’s hit Goosebumps book series and licensed by Scholastic, invites players to build and manage a seemingly quiet town where all is not as it seems. Players interact with both the human and monster sides as they collect iconic monsters including Slappy the ventriloquist dummy, scare townsfolk, and unlock compelling human characters. The game has been a hit with players, with over two million downloads and over 100 million hours spent building towns and scaring humans!

In the new Haunted Halloween event, the residents of HorrorTown are happily decorating their houses and planning their Halloween costumes. But Slappy is preparing an unexpected—and terrifying—surprise for everyone. Using the well-meaning attempts of two boys to create and advertise their business, Slappy will bring the town to the brink of utter chaos and destruction—or, as Slappy likes to think of it, “the best Halloween ever!”

“Since launch, Goosebumps: HorrorTown has provided players with an ever-growing assortment of characters, monsters, and adventures set in R.L. Stine’s scarily fun world, and our new Haunted Halloween event is the biggest addition to the game yet,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of Pixowl. “Only your efforts can prevent Slappy from destroying everything the town’s residents have built.”

In Goosebumps HorrorTown, players take on dual roles: gathering a gang of mischievous creatures to terrify townsfolk and playing as youngsters who investigate monster activity. As monsters, players can scare humans to obtain special materials and add new creatures, while as humans they can explore the map to unlock new areas and adventures, gather resources, craft items, and spy on the monsters.

Haunted Halloween Features:

● Build and manage a town with 50 new missions inspired by the film!

● Four new characters: Sarah, Sonny, Sam, and Walter!

● 10 new monsters including Witches and the Headless Horseman!

● 50 new buildings and decorations

Following today’s new Haunted Halloween event, Goosebumps HorrorTown will continue to be expanded and supported with fresh adventures and exciting new content. Players are invited to come experience a scary good time this Halloween… and beyond!

Join other Goosebumps fans in HorrorTown as Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween opens in theaters October 12th.