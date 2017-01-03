Got January Blues? MyRealGames Keeps Them at Bay with Fun, Free Titles

The holiday season is somewhat of a roller-coaster ride. While the final months of each year race towards the peak of December 25th, the days that follow New Year’s Eve see the world crashing down with a bang, much like the fireworks that celebrate it. MyRealGames has a whole host of fun, accessible and free to play titles to beat those January blues, offering the remedy to empty pockets and over indulgence over the holiday period.

MyRealGames is a totally free to play gaming platform, hosting titles to enjoy online, on PC and to play on mobile devices. Without the need to learn confusing controls or navigate complex manuals, these ‘pick up and play’ titles are perfect for keeping January troubles at bay, offering fun, fast and family friendly entertainment that won’t break the bank.

Nikolai Veselov from MyRealGames.com said, “Once the buzz of Thanksgiving and Christmas has died down, many of us can feel rather deflated after months of spending, overindulgence and fun festivities. Many enter the New Year wracked with guilt, or dreading the months that seem slow and uneventful in comparison. MyRealGames provides the perfect medicine, and those feeling blue can find an instant pick me up when visiting our gaming platform.”

The foremost entertainment website hosts 10 game genres including Arcade, Puzzle, Hidden Object and Time Management, yet within these genres a whole host of sub-categories and titles can be found. Whether a player feels like racing a car round a fantasy town, heading around the world in 80 days or solving the secrets of the Da Vinci code, the extensive selection of titles at MyRealGames is diverse enough to satisfy every entertainment need.

Nikolai Veselov from MyRealGames.com said, “Even those who have never explored gaming as a form of entertainment before will find fun at MyRealGames. Our Card & Board category has many virtual updates on classic games such as chess and jigsaw puzzles – a favorite at this time of year!”

January doesn’t need to be gloomy – browse the full range of free to play titles online at MyRealGames