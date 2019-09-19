GreedFall Posts BTS Collaborative Journey Video

GreedFall – Experience the collaborative journey with studio, cast and composer in new video

GreedFall, the latest RPG from Spiders Studio, is out now on PlayStation 4. Following a fantastic reception from journalists and players alike, the publisher invites you behind the scenes with the game’s studio, cast and composer in GreedFall: A Collaborative Journey.

GreedFall is a fully-fledged RPG in which your skills in diplomacy and deception are just as important as strength in combat. Navigate a web of intrigue as you balance relationships between the various factions and your party members. As explained in today’s video by the actors who voice them, each of your companions has their own distinct stories, personalities and agendas. Depending on your choices, they may become close allies, romantic interests, or even terrible foes.

Taking place on the magical, uncharted island of Teer Fradee, GreedFall places a great focus on exploration. Secrets and danger are hidden everywhere across the expansive wilderness areas and twisting streets of each distinct settlement. At every step, be swept away by the game’s soaring, fully orchestrated soundtrack. As composer Olivier Derivière explores in today’s video, the music is integrally tied to the emotions and actions of GreedFall’s band of adventurers.