Guitar Collections FINAL FANTASY IV Now Available

Scarlet Moon Records is thrilled to make available Guitar Collections FINAL FANTASY IV, the first album in their new live classical guitar series featuring performances by guitarist William Carlos Reyes (of The OneUps). Inspired by Square Enix’s own Piano Collections series, Guitar Collections arranges and performs Nobuo Uematsu’s iconic themes from FINAL FANTASY IV to celebrate the game’s 27th anniversary. The album is licensed and available now:

“FINAL FANTASY, and particularly FINAL FANTASY IV, has always been special to me,” explains Scarlet Moon Records producer Jayson Napolitano. “I wanted to celebrate the franchise in the same way Square Enix does with their Piano Collections series, and the performances from William Carlos Reyes exceeded expectations. The arrangements capture all the magic of Nobuo Uematsu’s original compositions while adding new emotional depth that I think every fan will appreciate. Let’s make Guitar Collections FINAL FANTASY a series, as I personally can’t wait to hear FINAL FANTASY V and VI done up in the same fashion!”

The tender “Theme of Love,” the warm and soothing “Welcome to Our Town!,” and the anxiety-inducing final dungeon theme, “Within the Giant,” are featured alongside an original composition by Reyes inspired by FINAL FANTASY IV titled “The Crystals.” The full track list is as follows:

<a href="http://scarletmoonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/guitar-collections-final-fantasy-iv">Guitar Collections FINAL FANTASY IV by William Carlos Reyes</a>

01. Main Theme of FINAL FANTASY IV

02. Theme of Love

03. Welcome to Our Town!

04. Fight 2

05. Rydia

06. Melody of Lute

07. Golbeza Clad in the Dark

08. Troian Beauty

09. Illusionary World

10. Another Moon

11. Within the Giant

12. The Crystals (Original)

Guitar Collections FINAL FANTASY IV is available now on Bandcamp, iTunes and Spotify. Those who purchase the album on iTunes or Bandcamp will also receive a 14-page digital booklet including liner notes, an interview with arranger/performer William Carlos Reyes, and recording notes.

For more information about the Guitar Collections FINAL FANTASY series, visit the official website: http://www.scarletmoonproductions.com/guitar/