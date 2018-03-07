Hats Off to You: The Fourth ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Game’s Existence Seemingly Leaked by NBA Player’s Hat

There might have been stranger video game leaks in the past, but I can’t think of any. While it should come as no surprise to fans of Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops series that there’s a fourth installment in the works, its existence was seemingly confirmed by the most bizarre of sources. Houston Rockets player James Harden was seen in this Twitter video wearing a hat with four vertical marks. Eagle-eyed fans realized the marks were shaped and colored just like the three vertical marks in Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

This seems to suggest the new game’s title will be stylized Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. This definitely breaks from what most thought the title would be, as until now, we assumed the series was using Roman numerals.

There have been some pretty good jokes online about the stylistic choice so far.

Maybe we’re looking at it the wrong way, though. It could be the company is opting for tally marks, instead of Roman numerals, as everyone expected. That would mean the fifth Black Ops game would be stylized something like Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see. But given how quickly developers pump out these games, we probably won’t have to wait for long.