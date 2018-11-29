Help or Harm — It’s up to the Viewers with Book of Demons ‘Dungeons & Streamers’ DLC

Book of Demons is rad enough on its own with its papercraft aesthetic and Diablo-like hack n’ slash gameplay, but the newest addition to the game makes it even radder (yeah, it’s a word)! The Dungeons & Streamers free DLC allows Twitch and Mixer chats to either help or harm their favorite streamers while they watch. It’s a ton of fun to see in action!

The Dungeons & Streamers DLC allows Twitch and Mixer streamers a highly configurable way to interact with their audience as they play Book of Demons. The free DLC increases interaction between streamers and fans beyond the mere chat window, adding a new Help or Harm mechanic to gameplay. Help the streamer by dropping in health potions and bonus loot or Harm them by throwing more monsters into their path. All the while, streamers remain in control of their game by enabling or disabling features as well as selecting the strength of the audience’s interaction with the game, turning the challenge up or down depending on fan response.

Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash deckbuilding hybrid in which YOU decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself! Featuring:

Procedurally Generated Dungeons

40 magic cards including magical and legendary variants per character class

Roguelike Mode for fans of an extreme challenge

70+ different types of monsters, with different traits and custom mechanics

Xbox and Steam controller support

3 underground realms and epic Quest Boss battles

Monthly and all-time Leaderboards, 200+ Achievements

Allow your Twitch or Mixer audience to interact with your game

Enable or disable select features through the Dungeon & Streamers DLC

Control audience influence strength

Limit the interactions to paid subscribers (Twitch)

Book of Demons is the first installment of Return 2 Games – a series of original mid-core titles, inspired by the early golden days of PC gaming coming from Thing Trunk. Book of Demons launches for PC and Mac OSX gamers on December 13, 2018.