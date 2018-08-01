‘Hero Defense’ Feature Video #3 is all About its Deep Upgrade System and Town

The game is set in a dark fantasy world populated by monsters like vampires, werewolves and zombies. By its multiple gameplay elements – RTS, tower defense and RPG – it is an interesting challenge for a wide spectrum of players. Join Jack Sanders’ team of monster slayers and defend the world by using individual skills and weapons, combined with runes and powerful spells.

Strategically maneuver your team of upgradeable heroes through various arenas, finding the best spots and using strong auras to destroy hordes of sinister enemies. Hero Defense features enormous depth due to customization possibilities as well as many RPG elements like skill trees, modifiable weapons, runes, magic spells and mighty auras.

In order to destroy the world’s most powerful vampire, your team of slayers must impale, slash, tear and burn through legions of undead hell-bent on world domination!

Take charge of five unique heroes that battle their way through various arenas to defeat Count Necrosis.

Hero Defense challenges fans from RTS, RPGs and Tower Defense games to strategically maneuver their upgradeable heroes to destroy hordes of sinister creeps.

Features

Kill creeps fast to punish the enemy in an innovative mix of RTS and Tower Defense

Liberate your island, assemble your team and enjoy hours of a narrated story

Defeat gigantic bosses which challenge you with their special abilities

Customize your heroes through a deep RPG layer

Rebuild your town and unlock new buildings and abilities

Gain XP to access and level up each hero’s individual skill tree

Gather loot and equip spells that freeze, burn and poison the undead

Modify weapons by collecting and socketing powerful runes and customize your builds for devastating combos and skill-synergies

Replay procedurally generated enemies and endless mode challenges

The five heroes will be unleashed for Xbox One on August 15th and one day later for PlayStation 4 and PC, on August 16th. Join Jack Sanders’ team of monster slayers and defend the world against the sinister Count Necrosis!