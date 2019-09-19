Hitman 2 - Haven Island Trailer

Hitman 2 Haven Island is a brand new sandbox location that welcomes players to the warm beaches and tropical paradise of The Maldives on September 24.

Features inlcude

20 levels of Location Mastery, with a total of 5 new item unlocks and a new, unlockable suit.

An entire tropical island to explore, with secrets and opportunities hidden around every corner.

The exciting conclusion to the HITMAN 2 Expansion Pass, making it the perfect time to get playing.

Meet new and familiar characters, as well as three Sniper Assassin competition champions.

Enjoy the warm and welcoming luxury of The Maldives – but be warned; a storm is on the horizon.

This latest instalment picks up directly after the events in the New York bank and brings an exciting conclusion to the HITMAN 2 Expansion Pass content.

The privately-owned Haven Island is the premiere ‘reputation management’ solution for the world’s rich and famous. However, rumours persist that their covert motive is to financially benefit from reconstructing identities of wealthy criminals. Whatever the reason for visiting Haven Island, all guests are treated to the best possible service, food, and expected luxuries of a tropical island resort.