Hitman 2: Only 5 Days Left to Take Out Elusive Target #1 – Contract Ends on Dec 4th

With only five days left to take out Elusive Target No. 1 Starring Sean Bean in Hitman 2, the team at IO Interactive today released an infographic providing a closer look at various players statistics from the past week, including contract completion percentage (60.94%), fastest completion time (47 seconds), most popular firearm (ICA 19 handgun), rarest creative method (shuriken throwing stars) and more. However, these stats can drastically change at any moment as players still have until 4th Dec. to take down Mark Faba (a.k.a. Sean Bean), and if anyone can eliminate Faba for the last time, it’s Agent 47.

Elusive Target No. 1 Starring Sean Bean, entitled The Undying, is available now and will run until Dec. 4, therefore players only have one chance to successfully take out The Undying during this period. By participating in the Elusive Target mission, gamers will unlock and add the new, fan-selected Explosive Pen weapon to their inventory. Additionally, players will begin unlocking suits for Agent 47 by playing and completing Elusive Target challenges.

Elusive Targets are unique, high-stakes contracts that are only available for a limited time. These missions are FREE for all Hitman 2 owners, allowing one chance to assassinate the target and if not successfully completed, the contract cannot be retried.

Hitman 2 is the follow-up to the internationally acclaimed video game, Hitman. Featuring entirely new hyper-detailed sandbox locations full of living, breathing environments to explore, Hitman 2 offers players the freedom to plan the ultimate assassination utilizing an assortment of tools, weapons, disguises and a variety of stealth techniques to creatively trigger their own unique chain of events.

Hitman 2 introduces new ways to play with Sniper Assassin, a standalone mode that brings a co-op experience to the Hitman series for the first time, allowing two players to work together online to take down their targets. Hitman 2 also features a unique and brand-new take on 1-versus-1 multiplayer competition with Ghost Mode, allowing players to put their assassination skills to the ultimate test while competing against each other online, both as Agent 47.

Hitman 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC.