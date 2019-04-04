Hob: The Definitive Edition – Launch Trailer

From the creators of Torchlight I and Torchlight II! Traverse and transform the mysterious world of Hob. This vibrant, atmospheric adventure is set in a stunning and brutal world in disarray. As players delve into the mysteries around them, they discover a planet in peril. Can it be mended, or will the world fall further into chaos? Now with enhanced performance and features, only available on Nintendo Switch in this definitive edition.

This all-new version includes Nintendo Switch console-exclusive features like HD Rumble and touch screen support, and refines the original game with increased camera control options, streamlined menus, and a reworked campaign that make discovering the world of Hob better than ever!

Hob: The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch is now available on the eShop.