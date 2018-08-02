Human: Fall Flat Online Multiplayer Announcement

Human: Fall Flat is getting 8-player online multiplayer as a free update for Xbox One on August 28th. Prepare to join the madness, the more Bobs, the more Mayhem!

This multiplayer mode debuted on Steam last October, where it became a big hit with the PC crowd. Curve Digital has hired the award-winning UK developer Sumo Digital to create the console multiplayer addition to the acclaimed hit Human: Fall Flat. The update allows players to create their own lobbies and invite up to seven friends to flounder their way through the campaign with them, as the gaggle of clumsy Bobs wobble about surreal environments full of physics-based puzzles.