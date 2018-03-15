Humans to Begin ‘Surviving Mars’ Today

Paradox Interactive today released Surviving Mars, a management-strategy game that challenges players to plan, build, and maintain a colony on the red planet. Created by Haemimont Games, the developers of several entries in the Tropico series and of Victor Vran, Surviving Mars tasks players with developing sustainable infrastructure on Mars, sending forth a brave team of colonists, and helping their population survive – and thrive.

Paradox and Haemimont invite the bravest and brightest of humanity to accept the challenge and achieve their dreams. The possibilities can be seen in a new trailer for Surviving Mars here:

Players of Surviving Mars will begin with the very first rovers and supply drops to the construction of suitable habitats for brave settlers from Earth, followed by maintaining a safe and satisfying life for their colonists.

The game includes:

Individually simulated colonists: Each colonist is a unique individual with problems and strengths that influence other colonists. Things can get "interesting" if your chief scientist develops alcoholism after one too many long nights in the lab. Create societies that value science over everything else, or attempt to engineer utopia among the stars.

Exploration of Mars' secrets: Inspired by the classic sci-fi of Asimov and Clarke, Surviving Mars holds many secrets. During each playthrough, players may encounter one of Mars' individually crafted mysteries. Will those floating entities bring your colony great fortune, or terrible ruin?

Future-ready features: Surviving Mars includes native 4K support on both the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Surviving Mars includes native 4K support on both the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro. Full Mod Support: Built-in modding tools allow community creators to truly customize the red planet; day-one mods include a creator-led mission sponsor – The Yogscast!

The game is now available on the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4 console, and on Linux, MacOS, and Windows PCs, starting at a suggested retail price of $39.99 on all platforms.