‘Hunt: Showdown’ Game Preview

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person PvP bounty hunting game with heavy PvE elements, from the makers of Crysis. Set in the darkest corners of the world, it packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format.

Today is launch day for Hunt on Xbox Game Preview, a service that lets Xbox players purchase games that are still in development so that they can 1. get in on the fun early and 2. be a part of the development process by providing feedback and participating in testing.

Hunt for Xbox Game Preview is launching in North America, Europe, Australia, and a number of other regions and is priced at 29.99 EUR/USD and 24.99 GBP. Check out the new Xbox Game Preview trailer above.

The entire Hunt team is really excited about this launch, and all the new Hunt players it will bring in to the fold.