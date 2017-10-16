IGN Buys Charity Game Seller Humble Bundle

In one of the more head-scratching developments in game news, video game review and news site IGN has purchased digital distributor and game publisher Humble Bundle. Jeffrey Rosen, co-founder and CEO of Humble Bundle, revealed a few details in a recent blog post.

We chose IGN because they really understand our vision, share our passion for games, and believe in our mission to promote awesome digital content while helping charity. I can’t think of a better partner than IGN to help Humble Bundle continue our quest,” Rosen said.

Eyebrows are rightly raised at the idea of a game review site purchasing what is essentially a game publisher, but IGN promises that the two entities will be separate enough that there will be no favorable treatment given to Humble Bundle games.

In a statement to Polygon, Mitch Galbraith, executive vice president and general manager at IGN, said,

Editorial integrity is something we take very seriously at IGN, and I am confident that we will strike the right balance when it comes to our coverage of Humble Bundle and the games they sell. Our readers and customers have always come first — and that won’t change.”

Humble Bundle anticipates that IGN’s reach and clout will help them raise even more money for charity — a number that’s reached around $106 million so far on their own.