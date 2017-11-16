Is Marvel Pulling the Plug on Marvel Heroes!?!

Marvel is ending its relationship with developer Gazillion Entertainment and is shutting down the free-to-play Marvel Heroes. Launching in 2013 for PC, it was recently ported to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Marvel Heroes Omega.

In a statement to gaming site Kotaku, Marvel said,

We regret to inform our Marvel Heroes fans that we have ended our relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, and that the Marvel Heroes games will be shut down. We would like to sincerely thank the players who joined the Marvel Heroes community, and will provide any further updates as they become available.”

It sounds like unmet expectations is what has caused Marvel to pull the plug. Apparently, the developer had missed several crucial deadlines and content updates, including a Thor: Ragnarok tie-in and a special Halloween event. The developer also ceased communicating with the fan community, a sure sign that trouble was afoot. We’re not positive exactly what was happening internally at Gazillion, but it sounds like things weren’t great.

The former creative director for Marvel Heroes at Gazillion, speaking to Kotaku, insisted the issues could not have stemmed from a lack of hard work within the team itself.

It was a real thing that people didn’t see their families as much as they should, or sacrificed their health to work an 80-hour week when an important patch deadline was looming. . . The patch release schedule, especially when PC was the main focus, was aggressively insane.”

Players will have until December 31, 2017 to play. It sounds like all previously paid content will be made available for free soon, so if you’re looking for one last Heroes hurrah, keep an eye out for that update.