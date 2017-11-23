It’s a Trap! Hawaii State Rep Begins Investigation Into Video Game Loot Boxes

Chris Lee, Democratic representative of Hawaii, plans to investigate what he has called “predatory practices in online gaming.” This includes loot boxes, the latest hot topic to divide the gaming community.

Loot boxes offer a random selection of items to players who purchase them, a practice which many groups liken to gambling. The latest offender in the loot box drama is Star Wars: Battlefront 2. Publisher EA announced it would be suspending loot boxes in the game until the company could strike the “right balance.”

Lee believes that children are targeted in these sorts of transactions, and that EA is essentially running a “Star Wars-themed casino.”

Whether Lee is pursuing legislation to simply ban games with loot boxes from being purchased by children, or attempting to ban the practice entirely, is not yet clear.