It’s Shark Week! Watch the ‘Hungry Shark World’ Launch Trailer

The stunning sequel to Hungry Shark Evolution is here! The Sharks are back, and this time they are taking on the entire WORLD!

With 500 million mobile downloads, the award-winning Hungry Shark series dives on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Swithc! Sink your teeth into this exclusive deep-sea adventure! Control more than 20 different sharks, take on challenging bosses and unlock missions and treasures!

Key Features:

Adventure: Spread terror on the ocean by controlling more than 20 different sharks, starting small and progressing to the meanest predator in the sea.

Spread terror on the ocean by controlling more than 20 different sharks, starting small and progressing to the meanest predator in the sea. Boss Battles: Challenges are around every corner – from gruesome goblin sharks to prehistoric monsters and giant submarines.

Challenges are around every corner – from gruesome goblin sharks to prehistoric monsters and giant submarines. Missions: Fight man, machine, and beast with more than 250 missions that will put your shark skills to the test.

Explore the Ocean: Venture into the depths to unlock treasures and missions across four unique locations.

Hungry Shark World is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, iOS and Android.