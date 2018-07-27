Join the Hunt for the All-New Weapons and Armor Arriving in ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

Guardians everywhere will need to gear up if they aim to take down Uldren and his Barons. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the new loot coming in Destiny 2: Forsaken. The enemy doesn’t stand a chance when you have a bow that lets you see through walls, or a dual-firing rocket launcher, which are amongst many of the new and exciting weapons and armour.

Pre-order and get:

CAYDE’S EXOTIC STASH

-Ace of Spades Last Hand Exotic Ornament

-Queen of Hearts Exotic Ship

-Standoff Exotic Emote

-Shades of Cayde-6 Armor Shaders

The Reef has fallen to lawlessness, and now the most-wanted criminals in the galaxy – the Barons & Uldren Sov – have organized a jailbreak at the Prison of Elders. You and Cayde-6 have been sent in to bring law and order back to the embattled facility, but things do not go to plan. Facing insurmountable odds, Cayde-6 ends up paying the ultimate price. Beyond the Vanguard’s authority, you’ll venture into the Reef alone and take justice into your own hands. Explore new regions, awaken new powers, earn a wealth of new weapons, and uncover lost Awoken secrets. The hunt is on.

· Hunt Down the 8 Barons and their Crew

· Two New Destinations: The Tangled Shore and The Dreaming City

· A Brand-New Raid

· Introducing Gambit, a 4v4 Competitive PvE Mode

· Wield New Powers with Nine Additional Supers

· Collect New Exotic Weapons, Armor, and Gear

· All-New Weapon Archetype, Legendary Bow

· New Story Missions, Adventures, Destination Activities, and more

Lock and load, Guardians. The hunt is on!