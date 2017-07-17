Kingdom Hearts 3 (Finally!) Scheduled for Release in 2018

The long wait is almost over. At this year’s D23 Expo, a biennial showcase of Disney properties, Square Enix revealed the newest trailer for Kingdom Hearts III, the long-in-development next mainline entry in the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

The trailer highlighted a new world for the series: Pixar’s Toy Story. In it, we see Buzz, Woody, and other fan favorites from the film series interacting with Kingdom Hearts heroes Sora, Donald, and Goofy. Check out the trailer for yourself (with English subtitles).

Maybe the biggest and most exciting reveal of all, however, was the release date. At the end of the trailer, two words: Coming 2018.

While that may seem to be some time in the future — it could be a year, maybe longer — it’s huge for fans of Kingdom Hearts. The previous main entry in the series, Kingdom Hearts II, was released in 2005. This sequel is a long time coming. And though Square Enix has filled in the time with numerous spinoffs and side stories, fans have been eager to see the story of Sora’s battle against the Heartless reach its conclusion.

We have a little longer to wait. In the meantime, fans can check out the latest entry, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, a high-def remaster of Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance, which comes with two pieces of new content: Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover and Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, starring series favorite Aqua.

