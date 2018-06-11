‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Coming to Xbox One and PS4 this Winter

In advance of the E3 2018, at the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra – World Tour -, SQUARE ENIX and Disney announced that the highly anticipated action RPG, Kingdom Hearts III will launch on January 29, 2019.

Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure and support each other through difficult times. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

SQUARE ENIX showcased the enchanted world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen at the Xbox E3 briefing. The new trailer transports viewers through the familiar frosty landscapes of Arendelle alongside Queen Elsa.

“I have been so impressed working with the Kingdom Hearts’ team. Their artistic commitment and attention to detail creating the world of our films is truly extraordinary. It’s been a great partnership,” said Roy Conli, Academy Award-winning producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“In Kingdom Hearts III, we are excited that players will have a chance to explore an entirely new adventure set in the world of Frozen,” said Peter Del Vecho, Academy Award-winning producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios. “It has been such a pleasure to work alongside their creative team to painstakingly recreate the look and feel of our world and watch them bring our beloved Frozen characters to life.”

In addition to the Frozen announcement trailer, Square Enix released an additional gameplay video, showcasing new footage from the previously released Toy Story, Hercules and Tangled areas:

Kingdom Hearts III is now available for pre-order.