Kingdom Hearts III – Final Battle

Sora and friends gather for the ultimate battle between light and darkness with today’s release of the latest Kingdom Hearts III trailer.

As unexpected events began to unfold in the Disney worlds at the hands of the enemy’s dark ambitions, the heroic trio of Sora, Donald, and Goofy find adventures ahead, from aquatic battles in the world of Pirates of the Caribbean to dances with the townspeople in the Kingdom of Corona from Tangled. The new footage also showcases Stitch from Lilo and Stitch as a special “link” (summon), as well as cooking-themed Ratatouille Keyblade attacks.

Footage of Kairi wielding a Keyblade, as well as heartfelt conversations between members of Organization XIII, and glimpses of Sora’s Nobody all point to new pieces of the title’s storyline.

Music for the trailer featured excerpts of the brand-new original Kingdom Hearts III opening theme song, titled, “Face My Fears,” produced in collaboration with internationally renowned singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada, eight-time Grammy Award winning artist Skrillex and acclaimed record producer Poo Bear. The song will be available on January 18th, 2019.

Kingdom Hearts III will be available for the PlayStation 4 and on Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X on January 29th, 2019.