Kingdom Hearts III – Opening Movie Trailer

Longtime Kingdom Hearts contributor Hikaru Utada has teamed up with longtime Kingdom Hearts superfan Skrillex to create the amazing theme “Face My Fears”.

Watch the forces of light and darkness gather as the battle for Kingdom Hearts approaches! It is time for Sora and all the Kingdom Hearts characters to face their fears!

Kingdom Hearts III is coming to Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One on January 29, 2019.

Pre-order the song “Face My Fears” from Hikaru Utada and Skrillex and get instant access to “Don’t Think Twice” available at 12am EST / 9pm PST!

Hurry and Pre-Order your Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition before they’re all sold out! Supplies are limited!