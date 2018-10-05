KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far – Recaps 9 Chapters

SQUARE ENIX and Disney announced KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far–, a brand-new collection that takes players through nine chapters of the beloved KINGDOM HEARTS series.

In KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far–, Keyblade wielders can relive the magical adventures of Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy and friends as they attempt to stop the Heartless invasion that threatens their universe. Fans will travel to iconic Disney locales and join forces with beloved Disney and FINAL FANTASY characters in order to fight back against the threat of darkness and bring back light to all worlds.

The compilation includes the following games:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS –The Story So Far– is now available to preorder and launches October 30th for $39.99 rated E10+ (Everyone 10+).