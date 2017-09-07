L.A. Noire Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One This November

Rockstar Games announced it is re-releasing its hit detective thriller L.A. Noire on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One on November 14.

All told, there will be three versions of the game upcoming. The first, for Nintendo Switch, is a repackaging of the original game and all its DLC with optional touch-based controls for playing in portable mode. The game will take advantage of other Switch features as well, such as gyroscopic controls and HD rumble.

The version coming to PS4 and Xbox One is a full remaster of the original game, including all DLC, and will even run in 4K on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. It will feature enhanced lighting and cloud effects, high-res textures and new cinematic camera angles.

Finally, and perhaps most interestingly, is a new version of the game coming to the HTC Vive VR platform. Called L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, it packages together seven of the original game’s cases repurposed for virtual reality.

The original game was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.