Leader Unknown: ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Resets Its Leaderboards Before Start of Next Competitive Season

In a somewhat unusual move, PUBG Corp., creators of the insanely popular Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, has reset its leaderboards early. The boards were cleared yesterday evening.

It’s been known for some time that the leaderboards would be cleared prior to the launch of the next competitive season, but the start date of the new season has still not been announced.

The boards have been reset multiple times lately, first when the game came out of Early Access, then again back in January.

Fans are no doubt irked, but what remains more irksome is the rampant cheating that is still all over PUBG’s servers. The third party service which operates the game’s anti-cheating system, BattleEye, announced that more than 2.5 million accounts have been shut down due to cheating as of January. That’s a lot of accounts. If that many people are cheating, perhaps your game is too easy to break?

It’s unknown what PUBG Corp. plans to do about all the cheating, and whether they can implement widespread fixes without negatively impacting fair-minded gamers. Hopefully they can mitigate the issue before its competitors overtake it completely.