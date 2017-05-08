Learn About the Magical World of ‘Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception’

Originally known as Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen in Japan, Mask of Deception is a grand tale meant to enchant the hearts and minds of players in search of incredible journey. A big part of the game takes place in the lands ruled by the mighty Yamato Empire, so it would be wise for the protagonist Haku to learn about the nation’s culture and customs. His caretaker Kuon, along with all the friends he meets on his journey, is more than happy to introduce him to the strange things that populate the world. For example, he learns that “woptors” are ostrich-like animals that are used as military mounts and beasts of burden, and that “amamunii” is a delicious overstuffed wrap that can be dipped in a number of sauces. He’s also introduced to “eldcraft” devices such as a massive ship that moves without rowers and a water mill that’s engineered with seemingly advanced technology.

Haku will eventually make his way to the Imperial Capital where there’s plenty of work for him to do. Although he’d much rather sit around and be lazy, the people need his help! However, that doesn’t mean he can’t find the time to indulge in the sights, sounds, and flavors of Yamato’s biggest metropolis. From the famed Hakurokaku Inn to the numerous shops that line the streets, there’s tons to do when you’re a stranger in the big city.

Take a tour of the Imperial City in the new trailer

Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception features:

An Unforgettable Story – Mask of Deception offers a story-rich visual novel experience (40-50+ hours long) that lets players shape the future of a fully realized world filled with fantastical lore and history! Mask of Deception sets up the story for a thrilling conclusion in Mask of Truth, and we’ll reveal more information about the final game at a later date.

Mask of Deception offers a story-rich visual novel experience (40-50+ hours long) that lets players shape the future of a fully realized world filled with fantastical lore and history! Mask of Deception sets up the story for a thrilling conclusion in Mask of Truth, and we’ll reveal more information about the final game at a later date. An Active SRPG Battle System – Players will need to defend Haku and his friends by engaging in intense SRPG combat with the various hostiles that populate the world. The battle system is a thrilling mix of turn-based tactics and Attack Chain mechanics. Players can remain active during combat by successfully completing timing-based charging rings to execute critical attacks or vital dodges/blocks.

Players will need to defend Haku and his friends by engaging in intense SRPG combat with the various hostiles that populate the world. The battle system is a thrilling mix of turn-based tactics and Attack Chain mechanics. Players can remain active during combat by successfully completing timing-based charging rings to execute critical attacks or vital dodges/blocks. Fully Fleshed Out Combat – Unique combat features such as the rewind function, elemental affinities/weaknesses, unique character skills, and more add a layer of depth to fights. It’ll take true tactical acumen to emerge victorious in battle!

Unique combat features such as the rewind function, elemental affinities/weaknesses, unique character skills, and more add a layer of depth to fights. It’ll take true tactical acumen to emerge victorious in battle! Breathtaking Art – With a stunning art style and beautifully rendered cutscenes, the game is a feast for the eyes for Japanese visual novel and anime aficionados!

With a stunning art style and beautifully rendered cutscenes, the game is a feast for the eyes for Japanese visual novel and anime aficionados! Beautiful Songs and a Thrilling Score – The rousing music, recorded and remastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and EastWest Studios, is a perfect soundtrack to accompany a great adventure.

Both Utawarerumono games will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in both physical and digital formats. Mask of Deception will release on May 23rd, and the game’s direct sequel, Mask of Truth will release later in the year with English text and the original Japanese audio.