Learn the Basics of Defense in SOULCALIBUR VI!

MarkMan demonstrates blocking, guard impact, and reversal edge in the latest tutorial video.

SOULCALIBUR VI is the upcoming fighting game in the SOULCALIBUR series developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Produced by “Project Soul”, an internal production studio within Bandai Namco that manages the series.

Enter into a new chapter of weapons-based 1 vs 1 fighting with returning fan-favorite characters and all-new gameplay systems.

SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects.

Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SOULCALIBUR VI launches this Friday, Oct 19th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. Reserve your copy today.