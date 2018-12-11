Left Alive – “Find a Way to Survive” Gameplay Trailer

Square Enix showcases more gameplay styles and strategies that players can utilize in and out of battle in the upcoming survival action shooter Left Alive.

As demonstrated in the latest trailer, titled “Find a Way to Survive,”Left Alive encourages players to rely on their basic instincts to forge their own paths to survival by utilizing stealth mechanics, crafting, traps and more. The dark, gritty setting of Left Alive also poses challenges to players as they weigh the potential outcomes of their interactions with other survivors, which can help or hinder each other’s chances for survival.

Left Alive follows three different protagonists, each with their own stories, missions and potential paths to salvation. The game features a variety of action-packed play styles for players, blending strategic stealth maneuvers with frenetic gun battles and adrenaline-fueled encounters with powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs.

Left Alive will release on March 5, 2019 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Steam. The limited Mech Edition bundle is available for pre-order exclusively from the Square Enix Online Store for $159.99. Digital pre-orders are now available through the PlayStation Store and Steam Store for $59.99.