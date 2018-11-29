LEGO DC Super-Villains Aquaman Movie DLC Revealed

Players Embark on Daring Missions in the Underwater Kingdom of Atlantis to Prevent the Seven Kingdoms from Uniting Against the Surface World

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today revealed content and characters in two upcoming Aquaman movie packs for LEGO DC Super-Villains available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. The downloadable packs add levels and DC characters inspired by the much-anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures film, Aquaman, in theatres nationwide on 21st December.

For Season Pass holders, Aquaman Movie Part 1 will be available on 4th December and Aquaman Movie Part 2 will be available on 8th January 2019. The Season Pass, which adds six level packs and four character packs, is included in the LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition or can be purchased separately. For players that want to purchase the Aquaman movie packs à la carte, they can be purchased together in a bundle.

The action-packed Aquaman movie packs offer players the chance to control DC’s legendary pair, Aquaman and Mera, in the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. It’s up to them to lead their people against Aquaman’s brother, Orm, who seeks to unite the seven kingdoms against the surface world. The packs expand the main game’s already large roster of over 150 iconic DC characters. The first pack adds new playable characters Aquaman (Gladiator), Black Manta (Movie), Mera, Orm (Gladiator), King Nereus and Queen Atlanna. The second pack adds new playable characters Aquaman (Movie), Vulko, Trench Creature, Murk, Brine King and Orm (Movie).

In LEGO DC Super-Villains, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to a newcomer group of heroes from a parallel universe, proclaiming themselves as the ‘Justice Syndicate’. Renowned DC Super-Villains from the ‘Legion Of Doom’ discover Earth’s newest heroes may not be the heroes they claim to be. With each player’s completely customisable Super-Villain character in command, this team of misfit lawbreakers must join forces to discover and foil the evil plans the incognito strangers have in store.

At the beginning of the campaign, players can create their own unique villain and main character throughout, while also teaming up with a variety of DC Super-Villains throughout the story mode. As players progress, they will unlock new abilities, powers and can continue to customise their character to take on the evil threat. Friends and family can join story mode at any time with the fun, two-player, local co-op experiences where players can team up in epic boss fights.