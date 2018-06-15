LEGO Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles Launch Trailer

“LEGO Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles brings together all the unforgettable characters, action and humor of the Incredibles films in an imaginative LEGO world of non-stop adventure,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games Publishing. “Players will undertake an epic journey across action-packed levels from both movies as they guide the superpowered Parrs in their quest to fight crime, while surviving family life.”

“Players will enjoy the teamwork involved in solving the creative, co-operative challenges in LEGO Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles,” said Sean William McEvoy, VP, Digital Games & Apps, The LEGO Group. “Friends and family can use team-up moves and a range of superpowers, from Elastigirl’s transformations to Dash’s lightning-fast speed, unleashing the heroes’ impressive abilities to overcome any tricky situation.”

“New threats, new villains and new family drama await players in LEGO Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles,” said Lisa Anderson, VP, Games, Disney. “Fans will explore their favourite locations from the first film, as they battle Syndrome on Nomansian Island and discover new exotic destinations such as the mysterious New Urbem.”

Players are encouraged to work together by combining the Parr family’s abilities and unique powers to conquer crime and family life in a LEGO world filled with fun and humor. Playing through the game requires teamwork, utilizing each of the beloved team member’s unique powers, with super-strong Mr. Incredible relying on Elastigirl’s flexible transformations to cross perilous chasms and lightning-fast Dash seeking assistance from Violet’s powerful force-fields to dismantle dangerous security systems.

There is also an expansive hub world, packed with distinct ‘Crime Waves’ to confront. During these missions players must overcome tricky objectives and boss battles, featuring memorable characters from the series such as The Underminer and Bomb Voyage. Each district is under the control of a wicked villain and it’s up to the player to thwart their dastardly plans and rid the city of crime, unlocking collectibles and special Pixar-themed Easter eggs as they progress.

Gamers can assemble incredible LEGO® builds either on their own or team up with family and friends in two player co-op mode for twice the fun. Players will also be able to bring their own superpowered hero to life with a customiser themed to eccentric designer Edna “E” Mode, featuring a host of exciting options to modify their character’s appearance and abilities.

LEGO Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles is out now on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and PC.