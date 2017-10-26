‘Life is Feudal: MMO’ Launching in November

Life is Feudal: MMO is a large-scale group-focused RPG, that places players in a highly realistic, non-fantasy, medieval world where danger lurks around every corner. Players need to work as a team to gather resources, build shelter, craft tools and form a fully functioning feudal society in an unforgiving archaic world. Players may find a place in society as a vassal, a knight, a farmer or even royalty, as their guild builds and expands their medieval societies.

While players may start their adventures alone, as they gather and craft supplies needed to make it to the next day, they will quickly meet up with others to form groups, then guilds, and finally work their way up to complete medieval societies and nation-states. Life is Feudal: MMO is a realistic social experience, where the best way to thrive in the world is to work together and build a fully functioning society, where everyone has a place, from the most basic hunters and gatherers, to farmers, soldiers and civic leaders. There’s a place for everyone in Life is Feudal: MMO, and a world ready for them to explore!

After a series of successful Closed Beta tests, Life is Feudal: MMO will be launching in Open Beta on November 17th and will come in three different starter packages, available for $29.99USD, $39.99 and $99.99 depending upon content. Sign up for the Life is Feudal Beta today, visit play.lifeisfeudal.com.