Limited-Time ‘The Detective: Judgment’ Escape Room Announcement

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are happy to announce a collaboration with Escape Room LA for a limited-time Judgment-themed escape room, open in LA from June 30 – July 13, 2019. Tickets are on Sale Now!

‘The Detective: Judgment’ Escape Room

Building on top of Escape Room LA’s immersive noir-themed ‘The Detective’ escape room, ‘The Detective: Judgment’ features an all-new Judgment-themed story and clues, including voiced lines from Greg Chun, the English voice of Judgment’s leading character Takayuki Yagami. Taking place in the Yagami Detective Agency in the heart of Kamurocho, ‘The Detective: Judgment’ is designed to bring players into Yagami’s investigation as they help search for clues, track down suspects, and crack the case before disaster strikes!

Escape Room LA

Since opening in December 2014, Escape Room LA’s The Detective has been played by more than 30,000 participants. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with SEGA on this project,” says Escape Room LA’s Creative Director, John Hennessy. “Transforming the characters and setting of ‘The Detective’ to the world of Judgment gives us an exciting opportunity to watch this classic game tell a suspenseful new story.”

Yagami shows off Multiple Combat Styles in New Judgment Combat trailer above

Judgment, the next title from the acclaimed Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, releases in the West for the PlayStation 4 physically and digitally on June 25, 2019! Still haunted by the demons of his past, ex-defense-attorney-turned-private-detective Takayuki Yagami has taken on a gruesome serial murder case in Kamurocho. Search for clues, collect evidence, track down criminals, and bust some heads when Judgment launches on PS4 on June 25!