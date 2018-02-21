Look Out Hollywood: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and Other Game Stars Hitting the Silver Screen

Mark November 15, 2019 on your calendar now, Sega fans. That’s the date we can expect the big-screen debut of Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s being executive produced by Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool; Jeff Fowler will direct. The latter is perhaps best known for his work on the short animated film Gopher Broke, which was nominated for an Oscar.

Apparently the film will use a combination of live action and animation, though whether it leans more Roger Rabbit or Space Jam remains to be seen.

Sonic joins other popular video game mascots hitting the big screen in the near future. Detective Pikachu is hitting theaters on May 10, 2019, and will star Ryan Reynolds as the titular yellow Pokemon.

And perhaps most surprising of all, Mario is headed (back) to the big screen, in a joint effort between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind Despicable Me. Given how disastrously Mario’s first feature film ended up, most thought Nintendo was swearing off film adaptations for good, but Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto is producing the film himself, along with the CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri, so it seems to be in good hands.

This new trend could either be great news for our favorite video game heroes, or it could be another trip into disappointment. The explosion of video game popularity, with devices like the Nintendo Switch breaking sales records, means Hollywood is going to start paying more attention, looking for its next stable franchise. If it’s done right, we’ll all be in for a good time starting next year.