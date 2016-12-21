‘Mafia III’ – Free Races and Car Customization

2K and Hangar 13 just released a free title update for Mafia III that adds the ability for players to compete in races, customize their cars, and more. Enter a series of races through the streets of New Bordeaux – six circuit lap races and six point-to-point races – to unlock customizations and a new car. Customize the cars in Lincoln’s fleet with a variety of decals, exhausts, spoilers, superchargers, and wheels. New outfits and a custom revolver are also available for Lincoln to use in Mafia III today – head over to the blog for the full scoop!

Trick-out your fleet of cars in all new garages now open across New Bordeaux. Race your custom rides throughout the city to win unique car customization parts and prizes. Win every race to unlock the Grand Prize: the unrivaled Griffin Marauder convertible!

Mafia III is out now on PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and Windows PC.