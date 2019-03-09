Mar10 Day Character Bracket: Mario’s Enemies – Nintendo Minute

Hi, to celebrate Mar10 Day, we thought we’d do a fun character bracket for our favorite enemies from Mario games! There are so many fun enemies in the Mushroom Kingdom each with their own unique personalities and design so we’re ranking them with a score from 1 – 5 on which enemy would make the most annoying pet, who would be most feared (by Mario) and who has the coolest design. Let us know in the comments how you’d rank them. We’ll also leave all the details here so you can make your own bracket and try it with your friends. As always, thanks so much for watching and we’ll see you next week!

The Characters:

Chargin’ Chuck

Bullet Bill

Blooper

Chain Chomp

Hammer Bro.

Magikoopa

Piranha Plant

Boo

The Rounds:

Most annoying pet

Most feared

Coolest design

-Kit & Krysta