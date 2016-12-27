Mars Underground’s Kickstarter is Crashing New Years Eve

Mars Underground is an apocalyptic adventure game in which the player relives the same day over and over.

The player attempts to solve the brain damaging mysteries and uncover multiple potential endings as they explore the possibilities of this time loop.

Take experimental prescription drugs. Talk to a toilet. Get hit by a car. Humiliate yourself repeatedly. All in the name of figuring out what on earth is going on.

Unique time loop premise that explores the possibilities of branching stories and multiple endings in interactive fiction.

Game design that mixes classic adventure game conventions with sandbox-style gameplay.

As the player discovers new topics and acquires new items the world opens up and they can try more things each day.

All original, dynamic music soundtrack.

Simple, easy to grasp gameplay that can be fully played with either mouse, keyboard, controller or touch input.

Try out the demo, you can play it right now in your browser!

Release date September 2017