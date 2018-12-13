Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining – DLC 3 Teaser

In the tension-filled finale to Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, the web-slinger must rely on unlikely allies to protect the city from calamity.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining is available for download on the PlayStation 4 system December 21st.

