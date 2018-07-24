Maverick Hunters Unite! Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Launch Today

Get ready to join Mega Man X on exhilarating robot busting, fast-paced action adventures in the classic Mega Man X series. Mega Man X Legacy Collection (includes X1-4) and Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (includes X5-8) bring all eight games from the futuristic X series to current platforms with a range of new bonus features.

Each collection is now available individually digitally and at retail as a combo pack in North America beginning today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. Both collections will see Mega Man X and friends rise up against deadly hordes of adversaries known as Mavericks as they try to restore peace to a post-apocalyptic world!

The Mega Man X series powered up the blue bomber and introduced several new mechanics to the classic Mega Man formula including powerful armor upgrades, wall-jumping and dashing. In addition to this, both collections contain a series of modern enhancements and exclusive features for new and long-time fans alike: