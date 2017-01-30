I Love Hue is a minimalist, ambient puzzle game with a very simple concept – players must arrange grids of coloured tiles into perfectly ordered spectrums. It was designed from the start to be a relaxing, chilled experience with no timers, no move limits and no punishments for failure. It was inspired by adult colouring books, mindfulness apps and abstract art, and influenced by modern puzzlers like Dots and Threes! which emphasize craftsmanship, feel and aesthetics.

Features

A super chill vibe

Perception-based gameplay

Soothing synth soundtrack

Free to download

300+ levels

Light social features (Compare your scores to the world average)

Planned updates (daily challenge, create/share levels)

Zut! are super proud to announce that their meditative puzzler ‘I Love Hue’ is out now on the App Store and Google Play!