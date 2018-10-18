Meet the Actors Behind Alexios and Kassandra of ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Voice actors Melissanthi Mahut and Michael Antonakos talk about their personal connections to Kassandra and Alexios and what it took to bring the heroes of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to life. See footage from their mo-cap sessions, learn about how they tailored their performances to enhance player choice, and hear which character they think would win in a fight.

BECOME A LEGENDARY SPARTAN HERO

Embark on your journey from humble beginnings to living legend as Alexios or Kassandra. Customize your gear, upgrade your abilities, and personalize your ship on your path to becoming a Spartan hero.

ANCIENT GREECE AWAITS

From the heights of snowy mountain peaks to the depths of the Aegean Sea, explore an entire country full of untamed environments and cities at the peak of Greece’s Golden Age. Unexpected encounters will breathe life into your story as you meet colorful characters, battle vicious mercenaries, and more.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN PATH

Your decisions shape the world around you with over 30 hours of choice dialogue and multiple game endings. Experience a living, dynamic world that constantly evolves and reacts to your every decision.

FIGHT EPIC BATTLES

Show off your extraordinary warrior abilities and shift the tides of battle during one of the deadliest conflicts of the time, the Peloponnesian War. Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in big battles pitting 150v150 soldiers against each other.

SAIL ACROSS THE AEGEAN SEA

Find uncharted locations, uncover hidden treasures, or fight your way through entire fleets in naval battles. Customize the look of your ship, upgrade weaponry to suit your strengths, and recruit crewmembers with unique perks, tailoring naval combat to your style.

A LAND OF MYTHS AND LEGENDS

Discover a world rich with myths and legends. From ancient rituals to famed statues, come face to face with Greece’s legendary figures and discover the true nature of mythological beasts like Medusa and the Minotaur.