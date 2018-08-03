Meet the Characters of ‘Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age’

Watch the Dragon Quest XI Character Trailer to meet an endearing band of adventurers that join the hero on his quest.

While it is the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, Dragon Quest XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned strategic combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to long-time fans and franchise newcomers alike.

Designed by famed comic book artist Akira Toriyama, each character has a unique personality and deep background story. From the reliable partner-in-crime Erik to the fearless young mage Veronica, along with the laid-back healer Serena, entertainer extraordinaire Sylvando, noble martial artist Jade, and mysterious old man Rab—together, they join the hero on a grand adventure through the world of Erdrea.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to PS4 and Steam on September 4th.